The peak of the Geminids meteor shower, which is known as one of the most-vibrant astronomical events of the year, likely won't be visible in Lancaster County tomorrow morning.
Rain is to blame.
The Geminids will peak tomorrow morning at 2 a.m. Today's rain is part of a large rainmaking system that is forecasted to impact Lancaster County into tomorrow afternoon, according to AccuWeather.
Even if there was no rain in the area, the moon - at its fullest yesterday morning - would have made viewing difficult.
Meteor showers are best viewed under a dark sky. A full moon is when the moon is at its brightest.
On an ideal night, viewers would be able to see up to 50 meteors an hour in the Geminids shower, says EarthSky, an astronomical mainstay.
The meteor shower is yearly, so those who can not see it this year may have the opportunity to see it next year.