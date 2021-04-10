Lancaster County could see more than a quarter of an inch of rain over the weekend, according to multiple weather forecasts.

Showers and potentially thunderstorms could bring more than a quarter of an inch of rain on Sunday, mainly after 2 a.m., according to the National Weather Service in State College.

The early morning storms could bring more than 0.4 inches of rain beginning tonight, according to AccuWeather forecasts.

Monday will also see a slight chance of showers before 2 p.m. and again on Thursday and Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

Weather throughout the week should be cloudy with some patches of sun, with high temperatures in the high 50s and low 60s, according to the National Weather Service.

Thursday could see a high temperature of 70 degrees, with chances of showers on Thursday and Friday, according to AccuWeather.