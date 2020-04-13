Overnight rains came with some strong winds that knocked down power lines, broke off limbs and topped some trees around Lancaster County.

While the storm system that brought the heavy morning rains had mostly exited Lancaster County by 9 a.m., another round could develop between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., according to Millersville University meteorologist Eric Horst.

In Lancaster Township this morning, a tree fell onto a car on Schoolhouse Road, briefly trapping the driver.

We're now is a lull for time...however the shower-free area you see here to our west and southwest should ignite with showers/storms into the midday hours...with a few strong storms possible in the lower SusQ Valley btwn ~11:00 - 4:00pm. pic.twitter.com/DlQ6a4dCXl — E. Horst, MUWIC (@MUweather) April 13, 2020

Around the county, emergency crews responded to multiple reports of downed trees and wires, including along Warwick Road near Rothsville Road in Warwick Township; at Valley View Drive and Brimmer Avenue in New Holland Borough; and West Elm and Main streets in Conestoga Township.

By 9 a.m., the storms had caused power outages for more than 1,500 PPL electricity customers around Lancaster County.