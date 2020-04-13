Early morning wind and rain toppled trees, downed wires and caused power outages around Lancaster County on a day that also included a tornado watch.

The National Weather Service’s tornado watch covered 37 counties in Pennsylvania as well as parts of Maryland, New Jersey, Delaware, West Virginia and Virginia. Originally slated to extend until 6 p.m., the watch was cancelled just before 4 p.m.

A tornado watch means that conditions exist for the development of tornadoes while a tornado warning means that a tornado has been spotted or is imminent.

Lancaster county is almost centered in the just-issued #TornadoWatch....effective thru 6:00pm. Hours of greatest concern for Lancaster county is now through 4:00pm. STAY AWARE! pic.twitter.com/zHnWp36yoV — E. Horst, MUWIC (@MUweather) April 13, 2020

Just before 3 p.m. Millersville University meteorologist Eric Horst noted the threatening line of storms had mostly passed without major incident through Lancaster County.

Well, that (the second line) was relatively uneventful at my house (Manheim Twp). The MU Weather Cam now shows a sharp back edge to the storm that will soon cross the county...and allow for a warm (~70) late afternoon before a cooler winds blow tonight/Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/JilDLrfn03 — E. Horst, MUWIC (@MUweather) April 13, 2020

However, overnight and early morning winds knocked down power lines, broke off limbs and toppled some trees around Lancaster County Monday morning.

In Lancaster Township this morning, a tree fell onto a car on Schoolhouse Road, briefly trapping the driver.

Around the county, emergency crews responded to multiple reports of downed trees and wires, including along Warwick Road near Rothsville Road in Warwick Township; at Valley View Drive and Brimmer Avenue in New Holland Borough; West Elm and Main streets in Conestoga Township; Beaver Valley Pike and Main Street in Providence Township; and 15 Alley and West James Street in Lancaster city.

By 9 a.m., the storms had caused power outages for more than 1,500 PPL electricity customers around Lancaster County.

By 3 p.m., the storms had caused power outages for more than 3,000 PPL electricity customers around Lancaster County.

Some streets across Lancaster County flooded, leading to at least one water rescue on Cocalico Road at Whitcraft Drive around 3:40 p.m. The vehicle's passengers were able to exit the vehicle safely, according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications.