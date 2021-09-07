A series of brief storms beginning tonight could bring potentially damaging wind gusts and some localized flooding, according to a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in State College.

The storms should begin around 5 p.m., moving their way across Lancaster County from west to east while bringing strong winds and heavy rainfall of about 0.5 to 1 inches, said meteorologist Steve Travis.

Though the storms will only last about an hour or two, the brief downpour may be heavy, Travis said. Rainfall could cause localized flooding along streets and small creeks in areas where the ground remains wet or water levels are already high due to last week’s storms.

The chance of rain is 100% tonight.

Local wind gusts could be strong enough to knock down branches or entire trees, possibly creating power outages, Travis said. Some wind gusts could be as high as 22 mph, according to NWS.

Residents in the area should secure loose items inside and bring in outdoor furniture and trash cans.

NWS issued a hazardous weather outlook for Wednesday through next Monday, in anticipation of storms, gusty winds and the possibility of small hail. The highest chance of storms is after 2 p.m., according to NWS.

The hazardous weather outlook was issued for 10 other counties, including Montour, Northumberland, Columbia, Perry, Dauphin, Schuylkill, Lebanon, Cumberland, Adams and York counties.

Lancaster County falls under a "marginal" risk of storms on Wednesday, according to NWS's storm prediction center.

12:46am CDT #SPC Day2 Outlook Marginal Risk: across portions of the northeast and mid-atlantic https://t.co/rEAejNpVr0 pic.twitter.com/6eB6xuerqY — NWS Storm Prediction Center (@NWSSPC) September 7, 2021

Wednesday will start off warm and humid, with temperatures expected to reach a high of 83 degrees -- the warmest day of the week -- before the rain begins. The showers should dissolve into the evening, with the last remnants in the county subsiding by around 10 p.m.

Wednesday should be the last rainfall for the remainder of the week and into the weekend, Travis said.

“It’s not going to be a really active weather pattern or anything like that, which is good because we need time to dry out,” he said.

Thursday and Friday should be sunny, with high temperatures reaching the high-70s and then dipping into the 50s at night. High temperatures on Saturday and Sunday could reach the 80s.

Click here to see the seven-day forecast.