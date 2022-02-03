Periodic rain is expected to fall in Lancaster County tonight and throughout tomorrow, but any wintry precipitation during that time should be limited, according to a local weather expert.

Rain will fall through tonight, lasting periodically into tomorrow morning before ultimately ending as a several-hour stretch of freezing rain that will come “at the last second,” said Kyle Elliott, director of the Millersville University Weather Information Center.

The freezing rain, the only form of wintry precipitation expected, could last several hours into mid- to late Friday afternoon.

Arctic air moving into the county as part of a cold front late tonight and early Friday morning will “battle” warmer, moist air moving in from the south, Elliott said.

“Right now I suspect that the warm air wins that battle,” he said.

Elliot added that temperatures typically take longer to fall – and precipitation usually ends sooner than expected – in similar situations.

“That combination … ultimately would suggest the risk for freezing rain is minimal here,” he said.

Temperatures tonight will be well above freezing, likely in the high-40s near 50 degrees. Those temperatures should drop to about the low-30s once the freezing rain begins tomorrow, but ground-level temperatures will likely remain a few degrees above freezing due to the earlier warmer weather, Elliott said.

Streets may still be wet and some untreated secondary roads could have slick spots during Friday morning commutes, Elliott said. A glaze of ice could remain on trees or power lines.

The National Weather Service in State College issued a hazardous weather outlook in Lancaster County and much of central Pennsylvania in anticipation of potentially hazardous travel conditions Friday.

Tomorrow night will see temperatures dip into the teens, causing wet roadways to freeze again by Saturday morning.