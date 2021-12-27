After a very mild Christmas, some snow will kick off the week in Lancaster County, followed by a chance of rain that will linger for most of the week.

There's a chance of snow before 10 a.m. today, followed by rain and snow likely between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., according to National Weather Service in State College. The agency predicts an 80 percent chance of precipitation, but little or no snow accumulation. Today's high will be in the upper 30s.

Rain is likely before 10 p.m. tonight, with less than a tenth of an inch of rain expected. Tonight's low will be in the mid 30s.

NWS predicts cloudy skies for Tuesday, along with a chance of rain mainly after 1 p.m. Less than a tenth of an inch of rain is in the forecast, and the high will be in the mid 40s. Rain is likely into Tuesday night, but NWS expects little to no accumulation. The low will be around 40 degrees.

Cloudy skies and a 50 percent chance of rain is in the forecast for Wednesday, with a high near 50. The rainy weather will persist into Wednesday night, with a low in the lower 40s.

NWS predicts mostly cloudy skies and no rain Thursday and into Thursday night. The high during the day will be in the lower 50s, and the low at night will be in the upper 30s.

Partly sunny skies will round out the week on Friday, with a high in the lower 50s. Mostly cloudy skies will follow for any New Year's Eve festivities on Friday night, along with 40 percent chance of rain. The low will be in the upper 30s.