After three days of record-breaking heat, rain and potentially strong storms are in Lancaster County’s forecast this weekend.

The National Weather Service out of State College predicts strong storms that could produce winds up to 60 miles per hour and hail larger than one inch into Friday afternoon and evening throughout central Pennsylvania. There’s a 30% chance of rain in Lancaster County today, followed by a 60% chance into tonight.

The weather change comes after Labor Day Monday, Tuesday and Thursday all set new record temperature highs, with all of the week sitting in the mid-90s. Rain started Thursday afternoon, with a total of 1.3 inches for the day, according to the Millersville Weather Information Center.

Forecasts are showing showers through the county over the weekend with a predicted one to two inches of rain by Sunday and highs in the low 70s to start the week. Temperatures will also gradually dip to the lower 80s into early next week.