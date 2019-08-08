Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a small chance of rain.
Though there is a 20% chance of rain, scattered showers and some isolated storms could come through Lancaster County, according to the National Weather Service in State College.
"A cold front pushing southeast across the region this afternoon and evening will interact with the warm and humid airmass to produce strong to potentially severe thunderstorms," NWS said in a tweet.
A cold front pushing southeast across the region this afternoon and evening will interact with the warm and humid airmass to produce scattered strong to potentially severe thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoon hours across Central and Northwestern Pennsylvania. #CTPWX #PAWX pic.twitter.com/UkofK1ZsSh— NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) August 8, 2019
The highest chance for rain is after 2 p.m., NWS says.
Temperatures will be in the high-80s, with a high of 87 and a low of 65 tonight.
The rest of the week and into the weekend could produce some storms, but there's only a 10% chance of rain for the next four days.