Smoke from Canadian wildfires continued to pour into Lancaster County on Thursday, canceling events and forcing people indoors, away from some of the most hazardous air quality in the United States.

According to the Millersville University Weather Center, the concentration of smoke particles in the air was so thick Thursday morning that its meteorological instruments registered the air as mist.

On Thursday morning, air pollution in the county measured 457 on the 500-point PM2.5 scale, leading federal climate officials to issue their most severe code maroon warning, for air they categorize as “hazardous" to human health. On a typical day, the rating would be in the zero to 50 range.

Community pools around the county closed and day care centers moved children indoors away from air heavy with smoke particles. Lancaster County Swimming Pool was among those that shuttered.

“Lifeguards would’ve been sitting out there in those conditions for hours, so not a good thing,” said Lancaster County Commissioner John Trescot, who compared the smoke-laden air to conditions he saw while living in Beijing when its pollution levels were among the worst in the world, and in Malaysia in 1997, when fires from Indonesia swept into the Southeast Asian country.

Conditions improved through the day Thursday, with the particulate rating dropping to 189, still in the “unhealthy” code red range established by federal air monitor AirNow.

Meteorologists predict the haze will dissipate over the weekend, as a shift in wind patterns moves the smoke northward, ultimately clearing with a stormfront slated to move through Ohio.

The forecast from the National Weather Service out of State College calls for hazy conditions early today (Friday) with a chance of showers before 1 p.m., which could evolve into thunderstorms around 5 p.m. The chance of precipitation is 60%. Showers are likely Monday as well.

Health experts weigh in

Lancaster pulmonologists are recommending residents with preexisting respiratory and heart conditions as well as immunocompromised, pregnant and elderly people stay indoors in a filtered-air environment as much as possible.

Lancaster General Hospital chief of pulmonary medicine Steve Lando said there has been a slight increase in phone calls from patients with chronic lung conditions over the past 48 hours, complaining of a sandy, gritty sensation in their eyes and throat.

He said the best course of action is to try to stay indoors with closed windows and the air conditioning on.

Dr. Jeff Lazar, a pulmonologist with WellSpan Health out of York, said the best tool in this situation is prevention.

“If you don't need to be outside today and tomorrow, don’t be,” Lazar said Thursday. “Skip the jogging today. Walking the dog? Keep it to a minimum.”

Lazar recommended residents use N95 masks if they need to travel outside, as they get their name for trapping 95% of the particles in the air or better.

Lando was less convinced of the effectiveness of masks against smoke-filled air, but said the conditions should pass quickly enough that residents should use their judgment.

“Use of masks is of questionable benefit that may vary person to person during this time,” Lando said. “An individual can certainly try to wear a mask outside, if they feel that it helps them.”

Kirankumar Viramgama, a pulmonologist with UPMC out of Hanover in York County, said his team has not experienced an increase in respiratory calls, but at-risk people should monitor any symptoms closely.

“If they start seeing a change, if they think they’re getting new symptoms, for any reason their breathing is affected, they should call the provider for that,” Viramgama said.

When driving, government health agencies recommend setting a vehicle air regulator to the recirculate function to prevent smoggy air from entering the cabin.

Burn ban

Today county officials will begin keeping tabs on smoke of a different variety, as a countywide 30-day burn ban takes effect.

County commissioners put the ban in place because drought conditions — exacerbated by low humidity from the smoke haze — increase the chances of backyard burning spreading beyond control.

The ban applies to any outdoor fire, including screened or unscreened burn barrels, fire rings and pits, and ground fires. There are two notable exceptions: The ban has a carve-out for outdoor cooking and grilling, and fireworks.

Quarryville Borough police Chief Rick Beighley said his department is ready to act when the ban takes effect. Beighley said many families in the area tend to use open fires to burn their garbage.

"We're not going to out immediately and start throwing fines to residents if they're not familiar" with the ban, Beighley said. "But it will be documented, and if we get any recalls or defiance, then of course we’ll address it with the fine."

In Quarryville, property owners are responsible for arranging trash collection, and it's not uncommon for some residents to burn some of their trash, especially on the weekends, Beighley said.