A little bit of snow is in the forecast for Lancaster County Wednesday morning.
Tuesday will be a high of 55 and a low of 32.
Rain will hit the area beginning Tuesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in State College. With precipitation amounts reaching about tenth to a quarter of an inch.
After midnight, the rain will turn to snow and temperatures will drop into the low 30s.
Two inches of snow is possible by sunrise, Wednesday, according to a hazardous weather alert issued for Lancaster County.
It shouldn't impact road conditions, though, NWS said.
Wednesday's high will be around 38 degrees, with a low of 19.