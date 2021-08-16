Heavy rains could cause flooding in some parts of Lancaster County on Monday afternoon and evening, the beginning of what should be a rainy week, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

A hazardous weather outlook was issued in Lancaster County and across central Pennsylvania in anticipation of torrential downpours, NWS said Monday afternoon. The area most likely to see torrential downpours will be the Laurel Highlands into the central mountains.

Showers are likely to begin after 4 p.m. and last into early Tuesday morning, forecasts show, bringing rainfall of less than a tenth of an inch. Higher amounts of rainfall are possible in thunderstorms.

Thunderstorms could also produce flooding in areas Tuesday afternoon, mainly over eastern Pennsylvania, NWS said. Remnants of Tropical Storm Fred could bring additional heavy downpours and the threat of localized flooding.

Tuesday’s showers are likely mainly after 3 p.m., continuing into early Wednesday morning.

Storms are also likely Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.