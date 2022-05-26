Though Lancaster County can expect to see rain Friday and Saturday, the National Weather Service in State College forecasts sunny weather to end the holiday weekend.

A weather front coming in this weekend may stay through Saturday night with “lingering showers,” said Greg DeVoir, NWS Lead Meteorologist.

“Sunday and Monday are shaping up to be mostly dry, so all-in-all, not a terrible holiday weekend forecast,” DeVoir said.

Temperatures are also forecast to linger in the upper 70s on Friday and Saturday before climbing to the 80s on Sunday and Memorial Day.

Here's what to expect for Lancaster's forecast this Memorial Day weekend:

Friday: Temperatures are expected to reach the high-70s, according to NWS’ website. Throughout the day, there will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms beginning after 8 a.m. Winds may reach up to 26 mph.

Friday night: The rainy weather will continue through the night as the temperature is expected to reach a low of 61 degrees, according to NWS’ website.

Saturday: The chance of rain will dwindle on Saturday until 2 p.m. into the evening when showers may occur, NWS’ website said. Temperatures may reach high-70s with a partly sunny forecast.

Saturday night: With a forecast of partly cloudy, temperatures may drop to a low of 59 degrees, but showers are expected to end before 8 p.m., according to NWS’ website.

Sunday: With the storms finishing up, the NWS forecasts temperatures reaching a high near 80 degrees with mostly sunny weather.

Sunday night: Temperatures may drop to the low-60s with a mostly clear night forecast, according to the NWS’ website.

Monday: Memorial Day will have mostly sunny skies with temperatures reaching the high-80s.

Monday night: With mostly clear skies, temperatures will drop to the low-60s.