A section of Broad Street (Route 501) in downtown Lititz will be closed five days in September so work can be performed on a railroad crossing, according to the state Department of Transportation.

Broad Street will be closed from Front Street to Main Street (Route 772) from Sept. 12-16 as a Norfolk Southern Railway crew works at the railroad crossing next to Lititz Springs Park, 24 N. Broad St.

A detour will use Front Street, Oak Street and Second Avenue, PennDOT said in a press release.