Rahmir Hopkins, one of the youngest people convicted of murder in Lancaster County history, was sentenced to 10 to 20 years in prison Monday.

Hopkins was 14 when he shot and killed Luis Perez during a fight on Oct. 9, 2019, on South Lime Street in Lancaster city. Perez was 25.

Hopkins, now 17, was convicted of third-degree murder in October 2021. Third-degree murder means a person killed with malice but lacked the specific intent of first-degree murder.

Perry Paul de Marco Sr., Hopkins’ attorney, said he was disappointed in the conviction, but could understand how the jury reached its verdict.

“We came into this case facing an offer from the DA's office of pleading to the first-degree murder for a sentence of 25 years to life,” de Marco Sr. said following Hopkins’ conviction. “So, we saved a bunch of years” by going to trial.

While first-degree murder carries a mandatory sentence of life without parole for adults, that’s not the case for juveniles. A 2016 U.S. Supreme Court ruling determined a mandatory sentence of life without parole for a juvenile is unconstitutional in some cases.

The prosecution had previously argued for a conviction of first-degree murder because Hopkins showed he had formed the specific intent to kill — a legal element of first-degree murder. That was by waiting five seconds — the amount of time that passed from Hopkins getting up after being punched and walking away while his friends continued to fight Perez, to when he shot, the prosecution said during his trial. Perez, based on Perez’s body movements as shown in surveillance video footage. And Hopkins showed he intended to kill Perez by shooting him in the back, the prosecution argued.

Hopkins also was convicted of two weapons charges related to the firearm used to kill Perez, which was never found.

Hopkins has been held at Lancaster County Prison since Oct. 11, 2019, according to prison records.