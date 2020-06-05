A racist comment posted online by a recent high school graduate once expected to attend Millersville University in the fall has sparked controversy amid continuing protests over racial injustice and police brutality.

The comment was posted with what appeared to be a selfie on social media. LNP | LancasterOnline could not independently verify the identity of the person who made the post. The post used a racial slur and made a joke about lynching.

According to several people who claim they saw the original post, the image was sent on Snapchat to a then-boyfriend in 2018.

A Millersville University spokeswoman said the image was “abhorrent” and didn’t align with its values of inclusivity. The student has decided not to attend the school following the controversy, the college said.

“We are aware of the social media post in question,” spokeswoman Janet Kacskos said in an email. “The University is reviewing this matter, however the student has elected to not enroll” at Millersville.

A screenshot of the post has circulated on various social media sites, such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok, prompting students and alumni of color to speak out. It accompanied another screenshot of a Facebook account seemingly owned by the individual. It listed, “Studies Art Education K-12 at Millersville University.”

James Duncan, a senior communications major at Millersville, called the post “disgusting.”

“Teachers are the backbone of our nation’s youth,” he said. “That type of behavior should not be tolerated in a learning environment.”

In a Facebook post, D’Angelo Virgo, 2009 Millersville graduate and current candidate for state representative in the 192nd legislative district, wrote, “WE DO NOT NEED YOU IN EDUCATION.”

