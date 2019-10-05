A vandal scratched a racial slur targeting Asians on a Franklin & Marshall College dorm room door last week, alarming students and prompting a campus-wide investigation.

“We’re all angry,” Ann Liu, a junior psychology major from China, told LNP. “We all know some (Asian students) are not that welcome.”

In an email to the campus community, college President Barbara Altmann condemned “all incidents of intimidation and identity-based acts of hatred” and urged the person or persons responsible, and anyone with information about what happened, to come forward.

“Words and images that are meant to demean, harass or intimidate others have no place in our community or in our world,” she said.

The vandalism, which occurred Sept. 26 inside Schnader Hall, follows an incident in which a student’s campaign poster on campus was defaced, Altmann said. And a poster with demeaning language about Asian culture was put on the college’s “protest tree” last year.

Federal data shows 5% of the college’s 2,300 students are Asian.

Liu and Tina Chen, a junior economics major also from China, said they sometimes feel isolated in classes because they struggle with various English words. Some students, they said, fail to accept them because of their differences.

Outright racism, however, is rare, they said.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“We just feel bad that they have those kinds of thoughts,” Chen said.

The college’s department of public safety is investigating last week’s incident, Altmann said.

College spokesman Peter Durantine said he had no information to add, as it is an internal college matter.