Fifty years ago, unrest caused by racial tensions at Franklin & Marshall College led black students to bar the entrance to Old Main by piling desks and chairs in the doorway to a classroom scheduled for a final examination, according to newspaper archives.

A headline of the May 23, 1969, edition of the Intelligencer Journal read “F&M Yields to Blacks’ Refusal to Take Exam.”

The article described students’ objections to a final exam because they felt the “instructors didn’t delve deeply enough into the black experience in America.” After the students’ protest and discussions with professors, the exam was canceled.

Local author Todd M. Mealy wrote a book — “This Is the Rat Speaking: Black Power and the Promise of Racial Consciousness at Franklin and Marshall College in the Age of the Takeover 1967-69,’”— detailing the 1969 black student uprising at F&M.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

23 May 1969, 1 - Intelligencer Journal at Newspapers.com by Alex Geli on Scribd