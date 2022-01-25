A racial discrimination lawsuit filed against Lancaster General Hospital was dismissed earlier this month after both sides moved to drop the case.

Jiair Banks, of Lancaster city, claimed in his Aug. 31, 2021, suit that he was unfairly targeted for drug testing because he was the only Black janitor on staff. But in a Jan. 14 filing in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, attorneys for Banks and the hospital agreed to drop the case.

A hospital spokesman and Banks’ attorney declined to comment Thursday.

The dismissal comes nearly three months after the hospital refuted Banks’ allegations in a court filing.

Besides claiming that he was forced to take a drug test, Banks said he had been prohibited from returning to work until the test results came back. A negative test came back the next day.

The hospital’s filing said Banks wasn’t the only Black janitor and that it was Banks who requested the drug test.

According to the hospital, an employee found a bag of cocaine and bloody tissues after Banks came out of a restroom on Sept. 2, 2020. Even if the hospital had forced him to take a drug test, the hospital said, it had sufficient reasonable suspicion to do so that had nothing to do with race.

Hospital policy prohibits an employee from working while results are pending, and when Banks’ results came back negative, he was compensated retroactively, in full, the hospital said.

The hospital said in its filing that Banks was ultimately fired for job abandonment, noting he left his shift on Sept. 24, 2020, and missed the next three days without calling out.

On Sept. 28, 2020, human resources notified Banks that the hospital had been trying to contact him and if he didn’t get in touch by Oct. 2, he would be fired for job abandonment, the suit said.