Rapho Township Supervisor Lowell Fry’s goal Wednesday night was to give his fellow municipal leaders information “so that you can all leave here tonight with a pretty good understanding of what the issue is with this whole authority thing and can explain it” to the public.

It’s not clear that happened at the Masonic Conference Center-Patton Campus near Elizabethtown.

The “authority thing” is a plan to create a regional emergency medical services authority to run Northwest EMS, which provides emergency medical services to communities in northwestern Lancaster County and says it will deplete its funds in several years.

Such an authority would have the power to assess a fee on all households, businesses and institutions in the region it serves. Essentially, if approved, the current annual membership would be swapped out for an annual fee, probably around $75 a year for households, Fry has said.

Northwest is facing a half-million-dollar shortfall in each of the next two years, Fry said.

But many officials still had questions.

Is such an authority even legal?

Yes, according to Ben Reid, an attorney who is working on drafting articles of incorporation to distribute to the 12 municipalities considering the plan.

Municipalities will soon be given drafts of the ordinances, which Reid said have significant protections for municipalities and residents.

“I feel confident that this works and will be proven legal and functional,” Reid said.

Fry urged municipal leaders to support joining the authority, noting that only when the authority is formed could officials work to address some of the concerns raised by the several dozen municipal officials and several members of the public in attendance. The authority’s board would be made up of a member from each municipality.

And, Fry said, if municipalities don’t want to participate, they could withdraw next May.

Municipalities covered by Northwest EMS include Clay, Conewago, Conoy, East Donegal, Elizabeth, Mount Joy, Penn, Rapho and West Donegal townships and the boroughs of Elizabethtown, Manheim and Marietta.

While some questioned the timeline and whether the public knew enough, East Donegal Township Supervisor Tom Jones said he favored moving forward.

“We’re here to make these decisions as elected representatives. … For me, I’m in support of this because I don’t see any alternatives.”

The committee of municipal leaders working on the project is expected to get together next week.