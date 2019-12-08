"Mr. 17540" is a self-styled vigilante who confronts could-be child predators in his spare time and shames them before his massive social-media audience.

The online detective work of 33-year-old Justin Perry has been shared on Facebook, the social media platform he uses to livestream his confrontations.

It's also made him somewhat of a local celebrity; the “17540” in his social media handle is the ZIP code of Leola, his hometown.

Here are a few questions and answers about Perry's investigations.

What's the age of consent?

Under Pennsylvania law, teens aged 13 to 15 cannot consent to having sex with someone who is four or more years older than them. People 16 and older can consent to sexual activity under state law. Read more here.

Isn't what Justin Perry is doing considered entrapment?

In a word, no. Entrapment doesn’t apply to private citizens, unless they are working with law enforcement and Perry is not.

Brett Hambright, spokesman for the Lancaster County District Attorney's office explains: "Entrapment goes beyond merely presenting an opportunity for a person to commit a crime. There must be an act – such as bribery, inducement, or persuasion that committing the act is legal – to fit with entrapment. In other words, the question is whether the act would prompt a reasonable person, who doesn't already have the intention to commit a crime, to commit the crime."

Here's the Pennsylvania's law on entrapment.

Does Perry contact law enforcement?

He has not. And only a few of his stings have gotten police attention. Usually, he said, law enforcement becomes aware of what he’s done after it’s on Facebook. In his Atlantic City case, he said, a TV reporter asked him if he’d contacted police. He said no. Soon after the report, police contacted him.

How did Perry learn how to do this?

“It was kind of just like trial and error,” he said. He watched other people who do similar things online. He's seen "To Catch a Predator."

One person he watched could change his voice to sound like a teenage girl, he said. Perry tried it, but couldn’t pull it off, so he sticks to texting.

While no one he’s texted with has caught on that they’re not talking to a 15-year-old girl, he’s had no-shows in real life, either because — he thinks — he’s been recognized or a police officer happens to be in the parking lot as well.