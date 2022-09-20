Wyngate Manor is the hidden gem of School House Road in Lancaster Township.

Standing on the sidewalk looking up a long, winding driveway shrouded by trees, it’s hard to imagine the palatial 10-bedroom mansion at the other end. All passersby see from the street is a sign alerting them that Wyngate Manor is not meant for public recreation.

“Private property. No trespassing, no turn around, beware of dog.”

But 30 years ago, the plan for the English manor-style mansion and its 12 verdant acres was to keep the property anything but private.

The late Dr. Charles R. Winter, who built the house at 80 School House Road in 1969, wanted to transform the property into a public recreation space to be used for activities such as hiking and nature studies. “Eventually, I want to donate it to the people of Lancaster,” Winter told the Intelligencer Journal in 1992.

Winter went so far as to codify his wishes in a property deed, turning over stewardship of the property to Lancaster Conservancy, a nonprofit land trust that protects and restores natural lands.

But his vision for the estate appears nowhere in a real estate listing posted by Lusk & Associates Sotheby’s International Realty, which recently put the property on the open market for $2.5 million. Nor does the listing mention the conservancy holds discretionary control of the property.

Winter died in 2013, leaving behind his wife, Anita, who died in 2020, and their five children: Rebecca Schmitt, Stephanie Owens, Victoria Winter, Christina Richardson and Charles Winter Jr.

The Winter children are selling the property. Multiple attempts to contact members of the Winter family by phone and email yielded no responses.

Conservancy stewardship

Dr. Winter was the director of Lancaster Conservancy in 1985, and he sat on its board of directors in 1992. In November 1992, he and his wife recorded an easement that gives the conservancy stewardship of the land. In that role, the conservancy is charged with preserving the land in its natural state, which means, for instance, monitoring the property to make sure trees aren’t being cut down. Any major changes to the property, including additions to the house, need conservancy approval.

Phil Wenger, president of Lancaster Conservancy, said the organization hasn’t heard from the Winter family in more than a decade, and he isn’t sure why they aren’t interested in opening up the property to the public. He said the conservancy can’t do anything to make the land public without approval from the family.

According to the easement, Wyngate Manor cannot be opened to the public without “mutual agreement of [Winter] and [the conservancy], their successors and assigns.” The document notes Winter intended to allow the conservancy to have an annual event on the property that could include public tours and “additional limited access” through an agreed upon schedule.

The easement also says the conservancy can use “any permitted buildings”' for office spaces and a nature education center, though it doesn’t specify which buildings. The property includes the 10-bedroom house, a detached six-car garage and a rental home at 100 School House Road.

The conservancy lists its current office at 117 S. West End Ave. in the city.

An issue for buyers

Dwight Yoder, an attorney with Gibbel Kraybill & Hess who specializes in zoning and land use, said it’s understandable that a potential buyer might be concerned about the easement.

What does a legal document that alludes to a future public recreation space mean for a family hoping to buy the home for their private use? Yoder said the best way potential homebuyers can clear up any confusion about what the easement means is to get a written understanding from Lancaster Conservancy or go to a judge.

Wenger said the conservancy still monitors the property and will continue to after the home is sold.

Wyngate Manor is being sold by Anne Lusk of Lusk & Associates Sotheby’s International Realty. The property includes an in-ground pool and a tennis court along with a pond. The three-story house has 10 bathrooms, an elevator and stained glass windows.