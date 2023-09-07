At Quest for Learning Lancaster, learning is a lifelong pursuit.

The nonprofit is hosting eight programs consisting of six seminars each for retirees and other lifelong learners this fall. Sessions, which are presented by leading local experts in their fields – educators, public officials, business and community leaders, writers, artists and musicians – will be held on Thursday mornings Sept. 28 through Nov. 2.

A $30 fee will cover two seminars per day plus a coffee and cookie break between Thursday’s sessions at Trinity Lutheran Church, 31 S. Duke St. in Lancaster city. Half of the programs are offered from 9:40 to 10:30 a.m. and the second half will run from 11 a.m. to 11:50 a.m. For more information, and to register, go to questlancaster.org.

Classes are led by retired and current college professors from Franklin & Marshall, Penn State Harrisburg, Elizabethtown and Millersville University.

Quest for Learning has been active in Lancaster since 1976, offering classes for people of retirement age for the past 40 years. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, roughly 500 people participated in each program but hasn’t had more than 400 participants since, according to Quest for Learning board member Christine Wiker.

Want the top headlines sent to your inbox first thing each morning? Sign up for our free daily A.M. newsletter here.