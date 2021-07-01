A Lancaster native’s longtime contributions to U.K.-U.S. business relations have been honored with her appointment to the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire by Queen Elizabeth II.

Wendy Mendenhall, a Manheim Township High School graduate, served with BritishAmerican Business, a nonprofit organization that promotes commerce between the U.S. and U.K. During her 18-year career there, Mendenhall rose through the ranks to become global executive in charge and managing director. She stepped down in 2018.

“It was your contribution to U.K.-U.S. business relations that brings us here together, but also your all-around contribution to U.K.-U.S. relations,” said Antony Phillipson, British consul general in New York and Her Majesty’s Trade Commissioner for North America. “You are a wonderful and passionate advocate for U.K.-U.S. relations,” he said at a June 1 ceremony in New York marking the honor.

Due to COVID-19 safety precautions, the ceremony was attended by close friends and family, which included Mendenhall’s husband, Tom Gallagher, and siblings, Michael Mendenhall and Melissa Walker.

Membership in the order is granted to honor contributions to arts, science and public service. Previous recipients of the M.B.E. include the Beatles and singers Adele and Ed Sheeran.

After Mendenhall accepted the order’s badge and citation, she said, “It’s a real honor to be recognized by Her Majesty.”

As part of the ceremony, Mendenhall received the sterling silver badge of the order, which has pink and grey ribbons and an inscription on it that says: “For God and the Empire.”

After graduating, from Manheim Township High School, she attended and graduated from Emerson College in Boston.

Mendenhall worked for a U.K.-based investment banking firm and a British events management company before moving to BritishAmerican Business.

Now Mendenhall runs Grandview Advisors Inc., which advises non-profit organizations, foundations and small businesses. She splits her time living in Riverside, Connecticut, and Big Sky, Montana, with her husband.