A Quarryville woman was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Tuesday for shooting her estranged husband to death in a Strasburg parking lot on Valentine’s Day 2021.

A Lancaster County judge found Danielle Bewley, 30, guilty of first-degree murder on Dec. 20, 2022, following a five-day bench trial, according to previous reporting.

“The decisions you’ve made have left nothing but loss, heartache, and despair,” Judge Merrill Spahn said at sentencing on Tuesday. According to the District Attorney’s office, Spahn also stated the law cannot correct what has been done before ordering the mandatory sentence of first-degree murder.

Strasburg police were dispatched to the parking lot of a PNC Bank around 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 14, 2021, finding the body of Mitchell Bewley, 27, of Quarryville, next to his car, according to previous reporting. Five minutes later, state police said a man called, saying Danielle Bewley, his ex-girlfriend, had just called him, saying she had to "put four bullets in her husband and was on her way home to put one more in her head.”

Danielle Bewley shot Mitchell Bewley five times in the torso, according to previous reporting. Then, she left the parking lot and drove 13 miles to her home in East Drumore Township, five miles south of Quarryville. After a six-hour standoff with police, Bewley was arrested and taken to a local hospital before she was arraigned three days later.

Mitchell Bewley’s manner of death was ruled a homicide caused by gunshot wounds to the body, according to previous reporting. The location of his wounds was not released due to the criminal nature of the investigation.