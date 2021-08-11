A Quarryville woman tried to assault an officer with a pillow and head-butted the officer as she was being arrested, according to New Holland police.

Rachel Marie Weiss, 42, was charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

Officers found Weiss screaming and yelling inside a residence in the 300 block of West Fulton Street in New Holland at 3:52 a.m. on Aug. 8, according to an affidavit of probable cause. Weiss was told multiple times to stay inside the residence after she was dropped off there about 20 minutes earlier following her arrest for two counts of driving under the influence.

Weiss ignored officers’ commands and continued to scream and yell before coming outside, where she continued shouting, police said.

Weiss became aggressive after she was told she was not welcomed at the residence anymore, and then tried to strike an officer with a pillow, according to the affidavit. Officers then attempted to arrest Weiss after she stepped toward them “in an aggressive manner.”

Weiss continued to resist officers as they attempted to arrest her by pulling away, kicking and screaming, police said. Weiss also head-butted an officer during the struggle, causing a small laceration to the officer’s tongue.

Officers eventually pulled Weiss to the patrol car after she refused to walk, police said.

Authorities had earlier found Weiss, who had a BAC of 0.115%, passed out inside a running vehicle that was parked sideways at the New Holland Post at 150 Diller Avenue just before 2:30 a.m., according to a police news release.

Weiss was confined to Lancaster County Prison after she was unable to post a $25,000 bail, court records show. She will face a preliminary hearing before Judge Jonathan Heisse on Aug. 13.

Weiss has previously pleaded no contest to five counts of theft by unlawful taking in Schuylkill County in 2019, to which she was sentenced to 12 months of probation, according to court records. She is currently awaiting trial on five counts of theft by unlawful taking, five counts of receiving stolen property and five counts of theft by failure to make required disposition of funds received in Lancaster County.