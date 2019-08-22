A Quarryville woman assaulted a Lancaster General Hospital security officer who intervened when she picked up another woman's young daughter Thursday morning in the emergency department, Lancaster city police said.

After the officer returned the 4-year-old to her mother, he turned to woman, Theresa Ann Sever, 36, to talk with her and she became combative, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Sever struck at the officer, knocking his radio microphone from his shirt, and hit him several times in the torso with closed fists before he got her under control, taking her to the floor in the process, the affidavit said.

The child was unharmed and, after consulting with the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office and reviewing surveillance video, police filed one count of aggravated assault against Sever.

"Based on everything we have reviewed, at this point, we do not feel this was an attempt to abduct the child; rather more of a sudden behavior that certainly caused alarm, and the response from security was absolutely appropriate," Brett Hambright, a spokesman for the district attorney's office, said.

Sever, of the 100 block of Groffdale Drive, was being treated at the hospital. Online court documents do not list an attorney for her.