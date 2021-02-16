After Danielle Bewley shot her estranged husband, Mitchell, four times in a Strasburg parking lot Sunday evening, according to charging documents, she called an ex-boyfriend and admitted the shooting. She told him she was going to go to her Quarryville home and kill herself.

She was arrested nearly six hours later, after police were initially dispatched to Strasburg for a man found shot to death in a parking lot.

Danielle Bewley, 29, is charged with criminal homicide and firearms not to be carried without a license.

The couple was married in 2019 in New Providence, according to Lancaster County records. In a press release Monday, the Lancaster County District Attorney's office said the couple was "recently estranged."

The district attorney's office said the events leading to the shooting are still under investigation. Danielle Bewley remains in the hospital, where she was taken after her arrest.

Strasburg police were called to the parking lot at 21 North Decatur Street at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 14, according to the affidavit. When an officer arrived, he found Mitchell Bewley on the ground beside his 2006 Chevrolet pickup truck.

Five minutes after police were called to the parking lot, state police reported that a man called and said Danielle Bewley, who he had been previously been in a relationship with, had just called him and said she had "put four bullets in her husband and was on her way home to put one more in her head," according to the affidavit. The man told police that Danielle Bewley owned a 9mm handgun.

Danielle Bewley had also said something similar to her sister before Bewley was arrested, police said.

Danielle Bewley then left the parking lot in a grey Dodge Durango and drove 13 miles to her home on Locust Lane in Quarryville, according to the affidavit. A witness caught the Durango leaving the parking lot on video after beginning to record when they heard gunshots.

Members of the Pennsylvania State Police Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) arrested Danielle Bewley at 11:22 p.m. on Sunday night after an hourslong standoff.

An autopsy for Mitchell Bewley is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 17, according to Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni. A cause of death has not yet been released.

Strasburg Borough police and detectives with the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office are still investigating the shooting and what led up to the deadly meet-up in the parking lot.