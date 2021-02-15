A Quarryville woman was arrested Sunday night after a standoff with police, nearly five hours after a man was found dead in a Strasburg parking lot.

Danielle Bewley, 29, was was arrested at 11:22 p.m. at her home on Locust Lane, the Lancaster County District Attorney's office said.

The Pennsylvania State Police Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) helped in making her arrest, the district attorney's office said.

Bewley was taken to a hospital following her arrest, but the district attorney's office didn't elaborate on the reason.

She is charged with criminal homicide and firearms not to be carried without a license.

Police are still investigating what led to the shooting of a man on Sunday, the district attorney's office said.

Officers were originally called to the PNC Bank parking lot on North Decatur Street in Strasburg around 6:30 p.m. for a report of an injured man, according to media reports. When police arrived, officers found that the man was shot and was dead.

His identity has not yet been released.

Officers then pursued Bewley after they heard she was heading back to her Locust street home and a standoff followed.

An autopsy for the man is scheduled for Tuesday, according to media reports.