A Lancaster County figure skater is responding to online criticism of a unique hairstyle he wore for the Olympics closing ceremony, according to a report by Insider.

Johnny Weir, a Quarryville native who competed at the 2006 and 2010 Olympics, wore a headpiece in the shape of the Olympic rings on the side of his head, styled by Mariola Zysk, while co-hosting the event’s closing ceremony with Tara Lipinski, Insider wrote.

Weir also wore a white Frolov jacket, Lapointe pants and AGL shoes, as shown in pictures he shared on Instagram.

While many complimented Weir’s look, others criticized it on social media, according to the report.

Jenna Ellis, a former senior legal advisor to President Donald Trump, tweeted a screenshot of Weir’s hairstyle on Sunday, and calling it “utterly embarrassing.”

#WokeOlympics closing ceremony clown. How appropriate and utterly embarrassing. pic.twitter.com/ICp2oaMvt2 — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) August 9, 2021

“Bring back the days when boys cared about growing up to be actual men,” Ellis wrote in an additional tweet. “Biblical masculinity over woke fragility.”

Weir responded to Ellis’ comments Sunday, Insider said, writing on Twitter that “The man I've grown into is a human that embraces the strength of the man & woman who raised me to be myself.”

“If you feel squashed by the boot of someone else's beliefs, remember you are free to live your life the way YOU believe,” Weird added. “Also, religion isn't an excuse for hate.”

Ellis later responded to Weir by citing a Biblical passage and writing that “Far from being hate, it's actually genuine love to speak truth, not relativism and embracing every form of casual perversion under the banner of 'being myself.'” She also added that Weir will eventually “have to answer to God for (his) choices & belief.”

Far from being hate, it’s actually genuine love to speak truth, not relativism and embracing every form of casual perversion under the banner of “being myself.” Rom 1; Eph 4:17-22Eventually, Johnny, you’ll have to answer to God for your choices & beliefs. Choose truth & Jesus. https://t.co/mKwVmmN223 — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) August 9, 2021

Ellis later told Insider that Weir “openly and purposefully tries to push the LGBTQ agenda and mainstream desensitization to perversion through his effeminate outfits and persona,” also claiming that Olympics viewership has declined due to “woke leftism” promoted by Weir, NBC and others.

Ratings for the Tokyo Olympics were down from 2016, though the Summer Games were still among the most-watched TV programs of the year, and the event saw a boom for Peacock, NBC’s streaming service, Insider said, citing the LA Times. The coronavirus pandemic, the move to streaming and a lack of live audiences at Olympic events were all cited as factors that could have contributed to a drop in ratings.

A total of 182 openly gay athletes competed at the Tokyo Olympics, which were the first games to host transgender athletes, according to the report.