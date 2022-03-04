Borough officials in Quarryville are asking for public input in an effort to develop an “active transportation plan.”

Forms of active transportation are any that require human power, such as walking, running and bicycling.

The effort to form such a plan looks to identify infrastructure improvements for active ways of getting around and identify sources of funding and other strategies to realize them.

The development of the active transportation plan itself is funded by grants from PA WalkWorks and the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. PA WalkWorks is an initiative from the Pennsylvania Downtown Center and the state Department of Health.

The initiative comes from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, which in 2019 completed a strategy and rubric for local governments and regional planning organizations to use in future planning.

Akron also won a grant for developing an active transportation plan.

The Akron planning commission was scheduled to discuss the borough’s survey and other non-vehicular transportation issues at a meeting last night.