Quarryville Police Department's miniature pony Officer McGillicuddy has died.

The 2 and 1/2 feet tall, 330-pound miniature horse died "as the result of injuries sustained in an accidental fall," according to a Facebook post on Quarryville Police Foundation's page. The post did not give additional information, but a picture indicated McGillicuddy's end of watch was on Saturday, Oct. 15

"We are sincerely grateful for his service as a goodwill ambassador on behalf of the Quarryville Police Foundation. He inspired lots of smiles wherever he went and never tired of receiving hugs from all the kids. He was truly one of a kind and will be sorely missed," the Facebook post read.

Officer McGillicuddy was sworn into the Quarryville Police Department on Aug. 2 by Quarryville Mayor Anthony Cavallaro. He was a "Community Relations Specialist" responsible for cultivating positive police and community relationships, Cavallaro told LNP at the time.

Cavallaro said Officer McGillicuddy volunteered his time at Quarryville Police Foundation events in exchange for treats, and when not on duty, he was the pet of Maddie, the 6-year-old niece of Quarryville Police Foundation board member Kirklyn Groves.