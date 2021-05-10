The parents of three young children were charged after officers found the children locked in a bedroom in "deplorable" condition while the parents attended a show at Buck Motor Sports Complex, according to police.

Collin L. Decker, 27, and Alexis M. Absher, 24, were each charged with nine felonies: three counts each of endangering the welfare of children, unlawful restraint of a minor and false imprisonment, according to court records.

Officers were initially called at 7:46 p.m. Saturday for a report of children hanging from a third-floor window yelling for their parents, according to Quarryville Borough police.

When officers arrived at the house, no one answered the the door and officers found the three children — ages 5, 4 and 2 — locked inside a bedroom screaming, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

"The conditions of the bedroom were deplorable," a Quarryville police officer said in the affidavit. "There was a very strong odor of urine and feces in the bedroom."

The officer said it appeared the three children shared the room, which had no bedding and had feces spread across the walls. When they were asked where their mom and dad were, the five-year-old said "in the Jeep," according to the affidavit.

Decker and Absher were at Buck Motor Sports Complex together, police said. Officers learned they were there because of a social media post, and that the pair were there "on a date," according to the affidavit.

Decker and Absher were brought back to the apartment by state police at 8:45 p.m. Police determined they left the children alone for about two hours.

According to Buck Motor Sports' website, Saturday was the second event of the season. It was the diesel pick-up powerfest series, including sled-pulling, side-by-side drag racing and a best appearing Ford, GM or Dodge contest. The residence the children were left at is about two miles from the speedway.

The three children were taken into immediate emergency custody and medically evaluated, police said. They're under the care of foster parents currently.

Both Decker and Absher are in Lancaster County Prison after failing to pay $40,000 cash bail, police said.

The parents have a preliminary hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. on May 12, in front of judge Stuart Mylin.