Editor's note: An initial press release conflicted with what the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Eastern District said the Department of Homeland Security was investigating.

Agents with the Department of Homeland Security arrested four people in a "take-down" operation on Wednesday morning, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Eastern District. Two of those people were from Quarryville.

The four men were charged with "conspiring to transport and transporting people who are not lawfully present in the United States," according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's office.

Miguel Morales, 48, and Jose Morales, 39, both of Quarryville were arrested in the operation. Two Chester County men — Oscar Carrillo-Perez, 35, of West Grove, and Santiago Garcia-Ramirez, 44, of Landenberg, were also arrested.

Miguel Morales is the owner and operator of Morales Contractor, which provided contracted laborers to various mushroom farms in Chester County, the U.S. Attorney's office said.

Miguel Morales' "labor force" was comprised of hundreds of undocumented workers, according to the U.S. Attorney's office.

Some of the workers were provided housing in 10 different properties that Miguel Morales owned in Lancaster and Chester counties, the U.S. Attorney's office said. He also provided transportation to the workers, but charged them rent and transportation fees.

Beginning in 2018, Miguel and Jose Morales, Carrillo-Perez and Garcia-Ramirez "conspired to transport these undocumented workers who were illegally in the United States," the U.S. Attorney's Office said. Miguel Morales was also said to have hired people regardless of their immigration status, didn't file W-2 wage forms or tax statements and failed to collect and pay over to the IRS employment taxes for his business.

Carrillo-Perez, Garcia-Ramirez and Jose Morales drove the undocumented workers between their residences and the farms in vehicles registered to Miguel Morales, according to the press release. The three men would also drive workers to La Latina International Market, in Oxford, Chester County, which was also owned by Miguel Morales. Workers could cash their paychecks and wire money to foreign countries.

Other charges against the men were for transporting undocumented people across state lines, the U.S. Attorney's office said.

Miguel Morales was also arrested on a warrant for conspiracy to defraud the United States and failure to collect and pay employment taxes, according to the U.S. Attorney's office. Lawrence Urena, a 49-year-old man from Spring Lake, North Carolina, was charged in the same indictment; he was also arrested, but it was unclear if he was with Miguel Morales or not.

In that case, the U.S. Attorney's office said that the duo "conspired to obstruct the IRS and its lawful assessment and collection of employment taxes."

Miguel Morales used Urena Accounting for tax preparation and weekly payroll, the U.S. Attorney's office said.

In 2020, Morales paid more than $3.6M to workers, many of whom only made $10 per hour, according to the U.S. Attorney's office. He should have owed the IRS $921,968 for the year; he paid nothing.

The indictment also said that Miguel Morales only paid a fraction of what he owed from 2015 to 2018, resulting in an approximate tax loss of $2M.

The Quarryville Borough office was closed on Wednesday so that Homeland Security Investigations agents could work out of it, Quarryville police chief Clark Bearinger said.

The IRS, Department of Labor Office of Inspector General and Chester County detectives helped investigate the case.

Miguel Morales faces a maximum sentence of 250 years in prison and an $8.75M fine, the U.S. Attorney's office said.

Urena faces a maximum prison sentence of five years and a $250,000 fine; Carrillo-Perez faces a possible 65-year prison sentence and a $1.75M fine; Garcia-Ramirez faces 85 years in prison and a $2.25M fine; and Jose Morales faces a possible prison sentence of 15 years in prison, $500,000 in fines and three years of supervised release.