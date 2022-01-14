Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes, who was arrested Thursday in Texas on sedition charges tied to the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol attack, had been invited to a meeting of militia and “patriot” groups in Lancaster County three days prior.

Rhodes was texted an invitation by New Jersey Oath Keeper James Breheny, who allegedly said the meeting would focus on coordinating with other groups ahead of the Jan. 6 protests. Breheny faces charges of impeding an official proceeding and disorderly conduct in connection with his actions on Jan. 6.

The indictment of Rhodes and 10 other Oath Keepers supports LNP|LancasterOnline reporting that Rhodes did not attend the Jan. 3 Quarryville meeting, though the seditious conspiracy allegations suggest Rhodes was in contact with more people, like Breheny, who were planning to be in D.C. to heed then-President Donald Trump’s appeal to “Stop the Steal.”

Quarryville is not mentioned in the section of the indictment where the FBI describes the conspiracy between Rhodes and 10 others. The charging document also revealed that Rhodes was in Texas the day of the meeting, confirming what was told to LNP|LancasterOnline by two sources who attended.

The Quarryville meeting was first described in the FBI affidavit supporting a criminal complaint against Breheny, who attended that meeting and was caught on video storming the U.S. Capitol during the armed insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021, as Congress was carrying out the constitutionally mandated certification of President Joe Biden’s victory.

“This will be the day we get our comms on point with multiple other patriot groups, share rally points etc. This one is important and I believe this is our last chance to organize before the show,” Breheny wrote to Rhodes, according to federal charging documents. “This meeting will be for leaders only.”

Two participants who attended the meeting described it as a briefing on radio communications, although a few participants, including Breheny, did discuss their plans to go to Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6. A PowerPoint presentation from the meeting, obtained by LNP|LancasterOnline, focuses on communications without mention of Jan. 6.

