When: Quarryville Borough supervisors meeting, June 1.

What happened: The council has announced it will consider eliminating the Quarryville Borough Police Department’s part-time police force.

Background: Last month, police Chief Clark Bearinger said all five of the department’s full-time police officers had joined a Philadelphia-based Teamsters union to negotiate a contract with the borough. Officers do not have a contract of employment, and are not part of a bargaining unit. The officers, according to council President Joy Kemper, are dissatisfied with changes to the borough’s health benefits that cover police and other borough employees, set to take effect Jan. 1, 2021. “Historically, the borough has paid all of its employees’ health benefits,” Kemper said. Next year, employees are expected to pay roughly $214 a month for family medical, dental and eye care coverage.

Teamsters: The International Brotherhood of Teamsters is a labor union, with over 1,500 affiliates and 1.4 million members across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, assisting employees in contract discussions with their employers. Labor unions help workers obtain better wages, promotions, stability, pensions, and benefits.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Loss of coverage: Because of the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic and its officers’ recent decision to unionize, the council voted in May to reduce police coverage in the borough from 20 hours a day to 16 hours a day, effective June 15. Under this proposal, full-time officers would still work 40 hours a week, while part-time officers would see a noticeable decrease in active duty. A four-hour reduction in daily coverage would save the borough about $26,000 in the current year, Kemper said.

Why it’s important: Since last month, the borough has rescinded its vote to reduce daily police coverage. The council will now consider an option to instead release the department's four part-time police officers. These layoffs would allow the borough to cut expenses in the current year with little to no impact on overall coverage, Kemper said. No savings estimates are available at this time.

What’s next: Kemper expects a decision on part-timer cuts to be made by the fall, and contract negotiations to start in July.