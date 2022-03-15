A Quarryville man convicted of shooting a man twice, including once in the head, will spend several decades behind bars.

Lancaster County Judge Dennis Reinaker sentenced Robert Sheets, 34, on March 10 to 25 to 60 years in prison, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office. A jury convicted him in January of two counts of attempted homicide and one count of robbery.

In what Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Ponessa called "straight out of a horror film" in her closing arguments, the shootings happened on back-to-back days in August 2017 in a wooded area near Main Street in Conestoga, Manor Township.

On Aug. 14, Sheets shot a man in the chest in a wooded area near Main Street in Conestoga, Manor Township, leaving him to die, the district attorney's office said. The man awoke the next morning and began yelling for help.

Sheets returned and shot the man in the head, then hit him on the head and neck with a hatchet before leaving him again, according to the district attorney's office. Sheets also took the man's cell phone and wallet.

The man had to crawl through a cornfield and drink from mud puddles while trying to find help in the August heat. He finally made it to an Oak Road home in Manor Township after crawling through cornfields.

The man had a lacerated lung, extensive internal bleeding, three deep cuts to his head and neck and a shattered jaw -- from the second bullet, which traveled along his jaw line. He told police Sheets had taken him to the woods by saying he wanted to show the man something, according to police.

The man, who has not been identified, was in the courtroom for the sentencing. Sheets' mother read a written statement on his behalf before Reinaker sentenced him.