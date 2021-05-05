A Quarryville man nearly struck a police officer with a vehicle as he was attempting to avoid arrest, then led authorities on a high-speed chase that ran a horse and buggy off the road, according to Quarryville police.

Larry Lee Adams, 40, was charged with fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, five drug charges and a traffic violation.

The chase began at around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Buck Road, or Route 372, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Officers initially spotted Adams’s Jeep parked near the Quarryville Library Center and determined that he had a warrant for his arrest for a traffic violation, police said. Adams quickly drove away when an officer approached the vehicle on foot, nearly striking the officer in the process.

A subsequent chase reached speeds of 80 mph, with Adams blowing past multiple stop signs and running a horse and buggy off of the road, according to the affidavit.

Adams’ vehicle began having mechanical problems several miles into the chase, rendering the car inoperable, police said. Adams then tried to run away, but was arrested by officers.

During A search of Adams’ vehicle, officers found three glass pipes with suspected methamphetamine and marijuana reside and baggies of suspected methamphetamine and marijuana, according to the affidavit. The vehicle Adams was driving was also found to have a suspended registration for insurance cancellation.

Adams was confined to Lancaster County Prison after he was unable to post $7,500 bail, court records show. He will face a preliminary hearing before Judge Stuart Mylin on May 12.