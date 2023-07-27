Pennsylvania State Police have arrested a Quarryville man and charged him with animal cruelty for sexually assaulting dogs in his care.

Officers arrested Uriah Peretz Groff, 22, on Wednesday and charged him with aggravated cruelty to animals/torture, a felony, and having sexual intercourse with an animal and cruelty to animals, both misdemeanors.

The state police Bureau of Criminal Investigation — Central Computer Crime Unit, with assistance from its animal cruelty officer and the Pennsylvania Society to Prevent Cruelty to Animals, found Groff in possession of videos of himself engaged in sex acts with dogs, according to a state police report.

During the execution of a search warrant at a property on Upper Valley Road in Christiana, Sadsbury Township, multiple dogs were seized and placed into the care of the PSPCA and are pending veterinary examination.

Groff was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Raymond Sheller and sent to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $50,000 bail. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Aug. 7.