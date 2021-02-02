A Quarryville man pointed a rifle at a driver and fired at a car after becoming agitated at off-road antics, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Ralph Little Williams, 56, was charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, simple assault and harassment Monday.

Williams was “furious” after cars driven by Tristan Good and Collin Wise struck bushes outside his home and drove through his yard just before midnight the night of Jan. 29-30, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Good told authorities he was “goofing off” when performed a burnout in front of Williams’ home in the 200 block of Camargo Road and lost control of his car, striking some bushes in the process, police said. Wise, who was following Good in a separate vehicle, drove across a nearby frozen field as a joke.

An irate Williams found Wise’s vehicle trapped in the field and pointed a rifle 3-4 inches from Wise’s chest, asking where Good had gone, according to the affidavit. Williams then left to search for Good, while Good returned to help free Wise’s vehicle from the field.

Williams saw the two drivers in the field and struck Good’s vehicle in the driver’s side door as he drove away, police said.

Williams told police he “had had enough” of cars doing burnouts in front of his property, a practice Good said had become a running joke, according to the affidavit. Williams said he had been trying to shoot Good’s tire and thought he had missed the vehicle entirely.

Williams was interviewed by police investigating the hit-and-run crash later that night and did not mention the confrontation, police said. He also returned to the field the following day to retrieve a shell casing from the gun he fired.

Williams was taken to Lancaster County Prison after he was unable to post a $50,000 monetary bail, court records show. He will face a preliminary hearing before Judge Stuart J. Mylin on Feb. 11.