When: Eden Township supervisors meeting, Sept. 14, held outside the township garage for social distancing.

What happened: Dennis Blevins, treasurer of Quarryville Library Board of Trustees, thanked the supervisors for a $2,750 donation and their continued support. He then asked the board to consider making another donation as it plans Eden Township’s 2021 budget.

Why it matters: The library ceased its outside funding soon after Gov. Tom Wolf issued a shutdown in March due to the pandemic. Blevins called the municipal contributions “much more important” during the pandemic. State, local and municipal funding have covered 40% of Quarryville Library’s expenses, he said.

Operations during COVID-19: The library operates with curbside pickup and has begun allowing patrons in the building by appointment only. Blevins said remote learning has caused a demand increase for virtual and home-school services offered by the library.

Quotable: “It seems very slow that we’re getting back to whatever normal is going to be. But the main concern is the safety of our patrons and for our staff,” Blevins said.

Grant: Secretary Szilvia Troutman announced the township has received a $10,000 grant from the Susquehanna Riverlands mini-grant program for a new pavilion along the rail trail. The township is looking for community volunteers build the pavilion.

Budget talks: Public budget planning meetings are slated for 7 p.m. Oct. 14, Nov. 2 and Dec. 14.

What’s next: Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Oct. 12 outside the township garage.