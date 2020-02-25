A house fire in Quarryville Borough Tuesday afternoon has displaced two people, fire officials said.

No one was in the home, located in the 100 block of Wheatfield Court, when the fire started around 3 p.m., Joel Neff, assistant fire chief of Quarryville Fire Company, said.

Don Schultz, the owner of the house, said that he was in the backyard when he heard an explosion from the garage.

A dog was in the house at the time of the fire and died, Neff said.

The fire began in the garage, and moved into the second story, Neff said. Seven fire companies helped in putting out the fire, Neff said, and the scene was cleared in about two hours.

Schultz said he wasn't sure what in his garage would have caused such an explosion.

Fire officials are still investigating the cause of the fire, Neff said.