The U.S. Supreme Court adjourned mid-morning with several highly-anticipated rulings left on the table.

Among those rulings, the high court will decide whether the U.S. Postal Service had the right to require a Lancaster County mail carrier to work Sundays despite his religious conviction that Sunday should be a day of rest.

Gerald Groff, of Providence Township, clashed with the Postal Service when it began scheduling Quarryville post office employees on Sundays to deliver Amazon packages. The Evangelical Christian postal worker transferred to Holtwood to avoid Sunday shifts, but Holtwood eventually was also tasked with delivering the packages. Groff skipped 24 Sunday shifts and ultimately resigned his position, saying he feared he was about to be fired.

Groff sued the Postal Service with the help of Harrisburg-based Christian rights law firm Independence Law Center, which along with other conservative law firms appealed the case up to the high court. Independence Law Center has also been active around Lancaster County, helping school districts craft policies that restrict student access to books and restrict the rights of transgender students.

Groff’s cause has gotten support from groups representing various religious faiths. Others have opposed the effort, saying it will privilege some workers over others and could allow employees and companies to discriminate against LGBTQ+ people, women and others who are sometimes the targets of conservative religious policies.

Several other significant rulings are expected next week. Among them, the court will decide whether a web designer who refused to build wedding websites for same-sex couples is protected by the First Amendment or is breaking a state law prohibiting discrimination based on sexual orientation.

The court will weigh whether to adopt the controversial “independent state legislature” theory, pushed by some Republicans in the wake of Donald Trump’s 2020 election loss. The ruling could give state legislators vast power over federal elections, such as allowing them to set election rules and draw gerrymandered congressional maps. Justices will also rule on whether the Biden administration has the authority to forgive about $400 billion in student loan debt.

The court is under heightened criticism in the wake of several recent reports from Propublica. One report shows justice Samuel Alito took an all-expenses paid fishing trip to Alaska with conservative donor Paul Singer, whose hedge fund then brought issues before the court at least 10 times without Alito recusing himself. Justice Clarence Thomas was shown to have accepted hundreds of thousands of dollars in gifts from conservative businessman Harlan Crow, who also bought property from the justice and paid for his child's private school tuition. Neither justice reported these gifts.

The court says it will return on Tuesday. Legal experts online said with the number of cases remaining, it may take several days for it to issue its opinions.

Sholtis’ work is funded by the Lancaster County Local Journalism Fund. For more information, or to make a contribution, please visit lanc.news/supportlocaljournalism.