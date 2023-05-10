Virginia Siegrist’s 2-year-old border collie/blue heeler mix, Hemi, is hard to keep down.

“He’s supposed to be staying calm and sedated,” Siegrist, of Ephrata Borough, said Wednesday. “He’s like the Energizer Bunny around the house with a cone on.”

Hemi’s wearing a cone because he’s recovering from a surgery that went horribly wrong — performed by a man who, according to local authorities, was not licensed to perform it.

On April 27, Siegrist took Hemi to a farm on Hahnstown Road in Ephrata Township, where, according to investigators, John Martin and another man by the name of “Matt” sedated the dog and neutered him.

John Martin, of Ephrata Township, performed the surgery at a farm at 133 Hahnstown Road, which is owned by Matthew Martin, according to a search warrant for the property. The farm advertises horseshoeing services.

The men returned Hemi unconscious and bleeding, Siegrist later told investigators. On the ride home, the blood soaked through three blankets in the back seat. The bleeding did not stop and the dog’s gums turned white from the blood loss. When Siegrist sought emergency help, the vet determined the dog’s surgery site had not been closed properly, and whoever performed the surgery was not a vet, which was later confirmed by the Pennsylvania SPCA.

PSPCA and local law enforcement are investigating John Martin, who they suspect is performing veterinary services without a license, according to Nicole Wilson, who leads the PSPCA’s animal law enforcement team. Wilson said authorities expect to file charges in the next two weeks.

The PSPCA’s animal law enforcement team in conjunction with a Lancaster County detective served a warrant last week on the property of Matthew Martin to gather evidence.

Wilson said investigators searched all of the buildings on the property and believe horses have been subjected to unethical procedures as well. Beyond dog neutering issues, investigators are looking for evidence of ear cropping and tail docking — cutting off dogs’ ears or tails for working or aesthetic purposes.

“If somebody is inclined to do a procedure like a neuter, which is a surgical procedure, you have to be concerned about other surgical procedures that they might be doing as well,” Wilson said.

No one at the farm would speak to a reporter Wednesday, and John Martin did not return a call seeking comment.

Investigators are looking for others who may have taken their animals to Martin’s property for veterinary services. Anyone with information about the services provided there can call the PSPCA’s cruelty department at 866-601-7722, email cruelty@pspca.org or submit a complaint online at www.pspca.org.

“It is clear that the individual in question is not only taking advantage of pet owners seeking affordable veterinary options but is also putting pets in imminent danger,” PSPCA CEO Julie Klim wrote in a news release. “We are lucky in this case that the owner sought emergency care for her pet, but we may not be able to say the same for others who used this service. This is what we are hoping to uncover.”

The slew of veterinary visits has put the Siegrist family in debt, but the Chopper Foundation, a nonprofit that raises money for emergency veterinary care, has helped them with bills.

Pet owners often make mistakes in looking for low-cost neutering or medical services, Wilson said. Siegrist said she heard about John Martin from a friend, who could not be reached for comment.

The PSPCA offers resources to help residents find affordable services for their pets. Wilson said Pennsylvania residents should check out the state licensure online search to verify that whoever is treating their animals is authorized to do so.