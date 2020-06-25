A protester takes knee for a peroid of silence during a George Floyd prayer vigil in the 300 block of Locust Street in Columbia outside the Columbia Borough municipal offices and police station Thursday, June 25, 2020.
Protesters take part in a George Floyd prayer vigil in the 300 block of Locust Street in Columbia across the street from the Columbia Borough municipal offices and police station Thursday, June 25, 2020.
Amana Howard, of East Lampeter Township, left, takes part in a George Floyd prayer vigil in the 300 block of Locust Street in Columbia outside the Columbia Borough municipal offices and police station Thursday, June 25, 2020.
The Rev. Patricia McAllister, of Mount Zion AME Church talks to faithful who gathered outside the Columbia Borough Municipal Building and Police Station Thursday, June 25, 2020 to take part in a George Floyd prayer vigil.
The Rev. Patricia McAllister, of Mount Zion AME Church talks to faithful who gathered outside the Columbia Borough Municipal Building and Police Station Thursday, June 25, 2020 to take part in a George Floyd prayer vigil.
Dozens of religious leaders gathered outside Columbia Borough Hall to protest the death of George Floyd and racism in America Thursday afternoon.
Faith leaders of several different traditions, offered up prayers during the vigil, which was hosted by POWER Interfaith Lancaster.
Rev. Patricia McAllister, of Mt. Zion African Methodist Episcopal Church, said the vigil was in response to the unrest in the United States, and said that she hoped the clergy "would not only pray for justice for Black and Brown men and women, boys and girls, but that Columbia’s awareness would be raised."
Before several faith leaders prayed, 8 minutes and 46 seconds of silence were observed in honor of George Floyd, a Black man who died in police custody after officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck.
Several of the faith leaders, many of whom were White, noted their privilege during their prayers.
United Methodist Rev. Greg Impink said he laments that, as a White man, his life is valued more than others by society, and that so many people don’t recognize that Black lives matter.
Impink called racism an "underlying sickness" and prayed for God to "break down the structure that holds our Black and Brown brothers and sisters in bondage."