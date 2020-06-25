Dozens of religious leaders gathered outside Columbia Borough Hall to protest the death of George Floyd and racism in America Thursday afternoon.

Faith leaders of several different traditions, offered up prayers during the vigil, which was hosted by POWER Interfaith Lancaster.

Rev. Patricia McAllister, of Mt. Zion African Methodist Episcopal Church, said the vigil was in response to the unrest in the United States, and said that she hoped the clergy "would not only pray for justice for Black and Brown men and women, boys and girls, but that Columbia’s awareness would be raised."

Before several faith leaders prayed, 8 minutes and 46 seconds of silence were observed in honor of George Floyd, a Black man who died in police custody after officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck.

Several of the faith leaders, many of whom were White, noted their privilege during their prayers.

United Methodist Rev. Greg Impink said he laments that, as a White man, his life is valued more than others by society, and that so many people don’t recognize that Black lives matter.

Impink called racism an "underlying sickness" and prayed for God to "break down the structure that holds our Black and Brown brothers and sisters in bondage."

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Rabbi Jack Paskoff, of Congregation Shaarai Shomayim, referenced a verse from the Torah that calls for justice to be “pursued.”

“It does not say admire justice,” he said. “It does not say wait for justice. It says pursue justice."

What to read next