Nine puppies were taken from an unsecured kennel in East Earl Township during the early morning hours on Wednesday, September 18, according to police.

East Earl Township police said that eight English Bulldog puppies and one French Bulldog puppy, were stolen from a kennel on Overlys Grove Road. The puppies were all between 11 and 13 weeks-old.

Police ask that anyone who knows or sees someone suddenly and unexpectedly selling English or French Bulldogs, or anyone with information, call 717-355-5302, or submit an anonymous tip through CrimeWatch.

