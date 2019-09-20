A boxer found giving birth along a road near Field of Screams last night is now safe and recuperating with her puppies, according to Pet Pantry of Lancaster County.
"Obviously, the side of the road is not exactly the most ideal place to give birth to and care for puppies, and so we wanted to make sure she was taken care of properly," said Dr. Bryan Langlois, a veterinarian who is the nonprofit's co-founder and medical director.
The pantry learned about 8 p.m. Thursday that a woman and her daughter had found the dog in the middle of giving birth on the side of the road.
Langlois said the dog had a collar but no identification, and the Good Samaritans had apparently seen her running loose for a few days but weren’t able to get close enough to help her until she started giving birth.
Langlois reported that a West Hempfield Township Police Officer took the dog to the Pet Pantry — with one puppy born in the back of the vehicle on the way — while the Good Samaritans rounded up the four puppies that had already been delivered.
"Mom was quite nervous and anxious when she arrived, which is to be expected," said Langlois. "She was carrying her just born pup in her mouth and was looking for someplace safe to take it. We quickly got her inside and set up in a nice warm room with blankets and her puppies. She was not in the best of condition, being thin and suffering from a pretty severe flea burden, but she settled right in and proceeded to deliver four more puppies over the next three hours."
Of the nine puppies, Langlois said, one was stillborn and one did not survive the night, but the surviving five males and two females seem to be doing well.
"Mom is a champ," he said. "She knows just what to do and that makes our job a whole lot easier here."
The plan is for the dog and pups to go to a foster home, Langlois said, and financial donations toward their care can be made through the "Adley's Animal Rescue Fund" on Pet Pantry's website.
The puppies will not be available for adoption for at least the next two to three months, according to the nonprofit.