A man who protested President Joe Biden and the price of gas by putting an anti-Biden sticker on a gas pump is going to find out that criminal charges are even more upsetting and expensive than gas and politics.

The man was arrested Thursday after causing a commotion at the Turkey Hill at 1503 Columbia Ave. in East Hempfield Township about 12:50 p.m. that was caught on video and shared to social media.

East Hempfield police Lt. Matt Pohle didn’t release the man’s name Friday because charges weren’t officially filed, but confirmed he’ll be charged with resisting arrest — a misdemeanor — along with disorderly conduct, harassment and criminal mischief — all summary offenses. He will be notified by summons.

Aaron Philips heard the yelling from Fabie Boys Motorsports nearby on Columbia Avenue. He recorded the arrest and posted it to his Facebook page, where as of Friday evening, it had been shared more than 1,300 times.

Philips said he heard the man yelling at a clerk, who had come outside after seeing the man apply the sticker.

“It was a lot of (expletives) and that it was a Biden sticker. ‘I did that.’ A lot of, ‘Come (expletive) get me. Bring the cops here,’ ” Philips said Friday.

Philips said the man also ran out into the street, where a police officer from another municipality was driving by.

Police from a couple townships soon arrived; the Turkey Hill is located where East Hempfield, Manor and Lancaster townships’ boundaries meet.

Philips’ video shows the man standing outside his car by the pump and yelling an expletive at a police officer before going over to the pump and yelling, “(Expletive) Biden. I did this. That’s what I did.”

Pohle confirmed the sticker referenced Biden, but did not have the exact wording.

In the video, the man then runs toward the Turkey Hill store, where two clerks are standing outside. An officer tackles him from behind and handcuffs him.

It takes three police officers to get the man into the back of a patrol car, with the man cursing and yelling.

An ambulance then arrives. Pohle said the man was treated for injuries he gave himself while banging around in the back of the patrol car. One officer received a very minor injury during the arrest, Pohle said.