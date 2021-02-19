Leon “Buddy” Glover’s impact on the Lancaster community will be on full display today as family, friends and others gather to remember the beloved local educator at a public viewing in downtown Lancaster.

Glover, a longtime teacher, administrator and community activist who became Lancaster’s first Black principal in 1987, died Feb. 11 at 71.

The public is invited to today’s viewing, which will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. inside the Lancaster County Convention Center’s third-floor Heritage Ballroom. All visitors are required to wear masks, and the room, which typically can hold around 500, will only allow 150 people in at one time due to social distancing guidelines.

“We just wanted to try and share him the way he shared himself with others,” Glover’s sister, Bonnie Glover, said of the viewing.

The community’s response to her brother’s death has been “overwhelming," Bonnie Glover said. The family has been inundated with phone calls, cards, flowers and tributes posted to social media by people who knew Leon Glover, from former students and colleagues to post office workers and bus drivers. Many, Bonnie Glover said, have donated to Advantage Lancaster — a Lancaster education nonprofit for which Leon Glover served as a mentor, advisor and board member — in his memory.

“He touched so many lives. It’s obvious,” Bonnie Glover said, adding that people “40 years later” are reaching out.

Because his brother cared so much about the community, Bonnie Glover said it didn’t feel right to keep his viewing private.

On Saturday, family and invited guests will hold a homegoing service beginning at 11 a.m. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, that service is private, but community members can watch via live stream on yourjourneychurch.com.