Investigators declined for a second consecutive day to provide information about a weekend crash in which a Conestoga Valley High School football player died, one of two student deaths on the same day.

The Lancaster County Coroner's Office, responding Tuesday to a request for information that is a matter of public record pursuant to Pennsylvania's Right to Know Law, identified Tyreese Smith as the 16-year-old who died of mechanical asphyxia due to multiple traumatic injuries in the crash.

The office ruled his death accidental.

LNP | LancasterOnline previously reported that a teen died in a car crash at 521 Willow Road in East Lampeter Township early Saturday morning, not far from the high school; he was pronounced dead at 2:04 a.m. Saturday.

Smith's death was announced on Sunday by the Conestoga Valley Football Booster Club, which posted the information on Facebook. The club also said a second football player, Tyler Zook, had died as well.

Neither the school district nor the police have disclosed the circumstances of their deaths.

The Coroner's Office, in response to a request for public information, said it pronounced Zook, 17, dead at his home in East Lampeter Township at 3:45 a.m. Saturday morning.

East Lampeter Township police have declined to provide basic information about the circumstances of the crash.

"At this time, I cannot confirm the names of any parties associated with the incidents that you note, as I cannot yet confirm their involvement," Lt. Rob Eachus wrote on Tuesday.

Sean McBryan, spokesman for the Lancaster County District Attorney Office, also declined to comment Tuesday, citing the active investigation.

Lancaster County's chief deputy coroner, Eric Bieber, told PennLive on Monday that Zook died in a separate incident related to the crash. Authorities have declined to elaborate.

According to 2021-22 Lancaster-Lebanon League football rosters, Zook had just finished his junior year, and Smith had finished his sophomore year.

GoFundMe fundraisers have been created for the teens’ families. As of Tuesday afternoon, more than $19,000 had been raised for Smith; the fundraiser’s goal was $15,000. A total of $15,375 was raised for Zook, surpassing the campaign's goal of $15,000.

The area where the car crashed depicted few obstacles — a straight, well-paved road with minimal blind spots. However, there are no street lights in the area for late night driving.

Near the memorial, a cornfield was disturbed with pieces of glass and a side view mirror.

A worker at a nearby business, Oscar's Pet Resort, said Willow Road is usually safe, as runners are often seen, though crashes have occurred at the intersection of Willow Road and Greenfield Road.

Reporters Jade Campos and Olivia Estright contributed to this report.